Kinder diversifes into chilled snacking products

John Wood

Ferrero is introducing a new range of Kinder chilled snacking products, marking further diversification of its brands in the UK market.

Two products will join the line-up in single serve and multipack formats: Kinder Milk Slice (28g) and Kinder Pingui (30g), with a single serving containing 118 calories and 135 calories respectively. The UK launch will be supported across multiple channels leveraging the Cool After School Treats platform.

Customer development director Levi Boorer commented: “The products have tested really well with families, scoring high in the areas of taste and brand love. We have a definitive USP in that both products are made with fresh milk – Milk Slice is made up of 40.5% pasteurised milk and Pingui 24% – providing a real quality taste and point of difference.

“We are proud of the unique recipes used to make our Kinder Chilled products with no artificial colourings or preservatives. Each serving is also individually wrapped in small portion sizes – something, we as Ferrero, have been doing with our portfolio from the start.

“Kinder Chilled is a great value proposition. It provides parents with the reassurance of a good quality snacking product from a brand they can trust – and the portion size means they can be enjoyed as a little treat.

“The range’s success in other markets demonstrates the potential of the kids chilled snacking category. Both products perform strongly in Ireland, where Kinder is the number one kids chilled brand in the market – giving us confidence for our UK launch.”

