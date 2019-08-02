Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Kinder diversifes into chilled snacking products

John Wood · 02 August, 2019

Ferrero is introducing a new range of Kinder chilled snacking products, marking further diversification of its brands in the UK market.

Two products will join the line-up in single serve and multipack formats: Kinder Milk Slice (28g) and Kinder Pingui (30g), with a single serving containing 118 calories and 135 calories respectively. The UK launch will be supported across multiple channels leveraging the Cool After School Treats platform.

Customer development director Levi Boorer commented: “The products have tested really well with families, scoring high in the areas of taste and brand love. We have a definitive USP in that both products are made with fresh milk – Milk Slice is made up of 40.5% pasteurised milk and Pingui 24% – providing a real quality taste and point of difference.

“We are proud of the unique recipes used to make our Kinder Chilled products with no artificial colourings or preservatives. Each serving is also individually wrapped in small portion sizes – something, we as Ferrero, have been doing with our portfolio from the start.

“Kinder Chilled is a great value proposition. It provides parents with the reassurance of a good quality snacking product from a brand they can trust – and the portion size means they can be enjoyed as a little treat.

“The range’s success in other markets demonstrates the potential of the kids chilled snacking category. Both products perform strongly in Ireland, where Kinder is the number one kids chilled brand in the market – giving us confidence for our UK launch.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.6861.35140.27129.10
East Midlands132.2270.57142.53128.97
London131.80141.87129.28
North East130.68142.08128.58
North West131.5557.70140.38128.84
Northern Ireland129.20134.52126.70
Scotland131.6852.70140.22129.10
South East132.8157.70141.73129.69
South West132.2567.90138.44128.97
Wales131.0864.90136.61127.98
West Midlands131.87141.48129.01
Yorkshire & Humber131.2663.90141.10128.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Jet launches new dual range of Ultra prem...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Centrica partners Ford to offer electric...

Multi-million pound Co-op scheme opens in...

Jet launches new dual range of Ultra prem...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training