Cadbury Dairy Milk goes down the low sugar route

Cadbury Dairy Milk is now available in a reduced sugar version. With more than a third of consumers actively cutting down their sugar consumption (ShopperVista data), Mondelez believes its new Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar will allow retailers to tap into this clear demand with a category-leading brand.

The launch follows three years of development by the company's science and innovation teams in Reading and Bournville. Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar contains no artificial sweeteners, instead scientists have replaced the sugar with fibre in a way that reduces the sugar while "staying true to the iconic texture and taste profile of Cadbury Dairy Milk".

It is available in an 85g tablet and 35g single bar, rrp £1.49 and 65p respectively.

The launch is supported by a £2m spend on out-of-home and digital marketing, including impactful pos units.

Katrina Davison, brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk, said: "The new bars are a new addition, not an alternative to the wider range and so should be ranged among the rest of the Cadbury Dairy Milk portfolio. Retailers should stock up now to ensure they're making the most of this exciting new lower-sugar addition."

