Cofresh launches new range of street food mixes and bars

John Wood

Indian snacks brand Cofresh has launched a new range of street food mixes and bars to bring a modern twist to traditional Indian snacks.

The Indian Street Food Mixes, available in four new flavours – Hot & Spicy, Sweet & Fruity, Aromatic & Smoky and Sweet & Salty – are all based on authentic savoury noodle and nut mixes and have been developed to help retailers tap into the growing consumer demand for street food. All are suitable for vegan diets and are available in 200g window packs.

“All day snacking is fast pushing the custom of eating three square meals a day into the history books while at the same time, street food and its culinary diversity continues to revolutionise our eating habits and flavour expectations,” commented Debbie King, director of commercial sales and marketing at Cofresh.

“Our traditional mixes have long been favourites in the snacks sector so we’ve taken the very best elements of those and brought them right up to date with a modern twist in terms of flavours and street food appeal.

“We’re confident they’ll appeal to consumers seeking just that little bit more from their snacks. The flavours are punchy and each have their own characteristics. There’s chilli and ginger for those that like a hot and spicy sensation while our Sweet & Fruity mix with a hint of mango and banana will appeal to consumers seeking a milder flavour.”

Two new Street Food Bars (35g), based on Cofresh’s best-selling Bombay Mix and available in ‘Original’ and ‘Sweet & Salty’ flavours, complete the line-up. Like the Street Food Mixes, they’re also suitable for vegans.

“Basically these are Bombay Mix in a bar!” added King. “They deliver all the flavour and crunch that consumers expect from the nation’s favourite snack but the new bar format makes them easy to eat and the perfect size for anytime snacking and lunchboxes.”

