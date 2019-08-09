Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Coca-Cola celebrates newly promoted Premier League teams

John Wood · 09 August, 2019

Coca-Cola, the official soft drink partner of the Premier League, has unveiled a new version of its ‘Where Everyone Plays’ TV advert to welcome the three promoted clubs – Aston Villa, Norwich City and Sheffield United – to the Premier League.

The advert features fans of each of the newly promoted clubs and includes some special guest appearances, celebrating iconic moments for each of the clubs.

To mark Norwich City’s return to the top flight, TV cook and long-standing Norwich City supporter and director, Delia Smith, relives her infamous rallying cry from 2005, in the form of her famous fish pie. Meanwhile Sheffield United’s return is marked with Brian Deane, who scored the first goal in the Premier League for Sheffield United, surprising excited fans in a local bar. Aston Villa fans are featured in a Barbers getting a haircut with a difference in tribute to current star Jack Grealish.

On her involvement in the campaign, Delia commented: “It’s almost 15 years since that game against Manchester City, but the fans haven’t forgotten. It was a spontaneous, emotional appeal from the heart to get behind the team and shows the power of football to unite. It’s a privilege to be involved in such a big celebration of football communities with Coca-Cola.”

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Coca-Cola has always been a passionate supporter of football and we’re excited to celebrate three new clubs to the league ahead of the launch of what looks set to be another action-packed season. Football has this incredible power to bring people of all ages, backgrounds and cultures together, united by the love for their team and the game, and these fans are at the heart of our campaign.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.8562.90140.13129.35
East Midlands132.4582.90140.94129.24
London132.26141.16129.65
North East131.00140.25128.76
North West131.7865.90140.12129.09
Northern Ireland129.26136.57126.61
Scotland132.10140.09129.29
South East133.1157.70141.84130.06
South West132.4871.90140.35129.19
Wales131.3964.90135.97128.33
West Midlands132.2269.90141.90129.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.4964.40141.65128.76
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen buys a stake in 23 US service...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

SuperStation moves to Celtic Manor Resort

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Jet launches new dual range of Ultra prem...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training