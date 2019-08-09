Coca-Cola celebrates newly promoted Premier League teams

John Wood

Coca-Cola, the official soft drink partner of the Premier League, has unveiled a new version of its ‘Where Everyone Plays’ TV advert to welcome the three promoted clubs – Aston Villa, Norwich City and Sheffield United – to the Premier League.

The advert features fans of each of the newly promoted clubs and includes some special guest appearances, celebrating iconic moments for each of the clubs.

To mark Norwich City’s return to the top flight, TV cook and long-standing Norwich City supporter and director, Delia Smith, relives her infamous rallying cry from 2005, in the form of her famous fish pie. Meanwhile Sheffield United’s return is marked with Brian Deane, who scored the first goal in the Premier League for Sheffield United, surprising excited fans in a local bar. Aston Villa fans are featured in a Barbers getting a haircut with a difference in tribute to current star Jack Grealish.

On her involvement in the campaign, Delia commented: “It’s almost 15 years since that game against Manchester City, but the fans haven’t forgotten. It was a spontaneous, emotional appeal from the heart to get behind the team and shows the power of football to unite. It’s a privilege to be involved in such a big celebration of football communities with Coca-Cola.”

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Coca-Cola has always been a passionate supporter of football and we’re excited to celebrate three new clubs to the league ahead of the launch of what looks set to be another action-packed season. Football has this incredible power to bring people of all ages, backgrounds and cultures together, united by the love for their team and the game, and these fans are at the heart of our campaign.”

