Mars Food UK highlights Dolmio's status on pack

John Wood · 30 August, 2019

Mars Food UK has announced that Dolmio is officially the Nation’s Favourite wet cooking sauce and is celebrating being the most popular in the UK with an on-pack promotion and money-back guarantee.

The brand will be displaying the endorsement “Nation’s Favourite” on pack across 26 Dolmio products, meaning it will feature on over 15 million jars.

The brand’s signature varieties, Bolognese and Lasagne, will also come with a money-back guarantee to encourage new and lapsed shoppers to repurchase. These promotional packs will be distributed in market until November, and consumers can claim their money back until April 2021.

Dolmio was bought by 10.2 million households in 2018, more than any other sauce brand, ranking it as one of the most purchased products across the ‘foods of the world category’ as a whole.

Jazz Moodie, Dolmio brand manager, said: “We’re extremely proud to have the nation’s favourite Italian sauce brand and we wanted to display this for all to see with a clear on-pack promotion. Brits have been enjoying our delicious sauces for years, but to reassure those newer customers we’re also introducing a money back guarantee, just in case it’s not right for them. Retailers should ensure to stock up as the on-pack promotion intends to bring some new shoppers into the Dolmio family as well”.

The promotion will be supported in-store with POS Support Packs marked with the words “Nation’s Favourite for Family Favourites” and in wholesalers with colour blocking and product positioning pallet drops carrying the same message.

The brand will be back on air while the promotion is running, with a four-week TV drive of its “No drama” campaign from last year.

