Bombay mix in-a-bar available from Cofresh

Bombay mix in-a-bar available from Cofresh09 September, 2019
Two new 'bombay mix in a bar' products are available from Cofresh. Based on the brand's best-selling Bombay Mix, the 35g Street Food Bars are available in Original and Sweet & Salty flavours.
Also available from Cofresh are four new Indian Street Food Mixes, available in 200g bags, in four flavours: Hot & Spicy, Sweet & Fruity, Aromatic & Smoky and Sweet & Salty.
Both ranges are suitable for vegans.
0116 234 0246 www.cofresh.co.uk
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.35
|63.90
|140.80
|128.93
|East Midlands
|132.12
|71.23
|141.73
|128.82
|London
|131.70
|142.12
|129.26
|North East
|130.66
|140.60
|128.17
|North West
|131.39
|140.18
|128.47
|Northern Ireland
|129.03
|134.10
|126.35
|Scotland
|131.70
|139.60
|128.79
|South East
|132.73
|58.90
|141.28
|129.68
|South West
|131.95
|63.90
|140.12
|128.70
|Wales
|130.98
|55.70
|137.19
|127.82
|West Midlands
|131.60
|66.90
|140.32
|129.05
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.23
|84.90
|140.57
|128.52