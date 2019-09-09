Bombay mix in-a-bar available from Cofresh

Two new 'bombay mix in a bar' products are available from Cofresh. Based on the brand's best-selling Bombay Mix, the 35g Street Food Bars are available in Original and Sweet & Salty flavours.

Also available from Cofresh are four new Indian Street Food Mixes, available in 200g bags, in four flavours: Hot & Spicy, Sweet & Fruity, Aromatic & Smoky and Sweet & Salty.

Both ranges are suitable for vegans.

0116 234 0246 www.cofresh.co.uk