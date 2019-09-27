Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Polar Krush introduces new fizzy frozen drink

John Wood · 27 September, 2019

Polar Krush, the UK-based iced drinks maker, has announced the launch of a new fizzy frozen brand.

The Vortex Fizzing Ice Storm frozen brand comes in four flavours: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, Lemon & Lime and Tropical.

It is sold through self-serve dispensing units, which are available to retailers serving two or four flavours. The units feature HD digital video display screens and can serve 430 drinks per hour.

Michael Reid, vortex sales director, explained: “We are innovators at Polar Krush and pride ourselves on providing excellent products and service to our customers.

“There is limited choice in the frozen carbonated drinks market which is why we made the decision to invest in the development of the Vortex brand. We want to tap into the growing popularity of fizzy frozen drinks and our aim is to offer consumers an exceptional taste experience, which is also a healthier and more environmentally responsible alternative to what’s currently available.”

