Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Shop · Sandwiches & Snacks

Nestlé puts its Yes! range on TV for the first time

John Wood · 27 September, 2019

Nestlé’s Yes! range of fruit-based and nut-based bars has announced the brand’s first TV campaign will air on October 7, and changes to make it more attractive to retailers.

The campaign is forecast to reach 55% of the brand’s target audience across October.

In order to make the range even more accessible to smaller retailers, both Yes! Tempting Dark Choc, Sea Salt & Almond and Delicious Dark Choc, Banana & Pecan singles will be available in 12-count outers from October 7. These smaller outers are ideal for smaller retailers as they require a lower cost outlay and are therefore beneficial to cash flow.

In addition, the brand has also recently revealed that a technical breakthrough in confectionery packaging will enable the ‘Yes!’ snack bar range to be wrapped in recyclable paper.

Stefano Agostini, CEO for Nestlé in the UK and Ireland, said: “Yes! represents exactly what more and more people are demanding from manufacturers like Nestlé now and for the future. Last year we introduced Yes! as an entirely new brand using wholesome ingredients and offering a healthier snacking option of tasty fruit and nut bars.

“Now we’ve turned our attention to the wrapper so that the packaging is sustainable and easy to recycle. It’s an important step as we work to make all of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.”

Nestlé is introducing three new flavours of Yes! bar to coincide with introduction of the new paper wrapper. Delicious Dark Choc, Banana & Pecan; Luscious Raspberry & Chia Seeds and Heavenly Pineapple & Coconut and will join existing favourites like Tempting Dark Choc, Sea Salt & Almond and Sumptuous Cranberry and Dark Chocolate. All Yes! bars have an RRP of £1.20.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.21139.71127.97
East Midlands132.10142.41128.05
London131.9860.90140.78128.43
North East130.78140.41127.12
North West131.4859.90138.65127.94
Northern Ireland129.35133.72126.04
Scotland132.00139.13127.59
South East132.8263.90140.86128.73
South West132.0461.80138.41127.74
Wales131.00136.81126.81
West Midlands131.71139.74128.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.3284.90139.64127.84
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Applegreen expects greater benefits from...

Gulf Retail appoints new regional manager...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Rat in kitchen forces forecourt closure

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News