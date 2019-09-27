Nestlé puts its Yes! range on TV for the first time

John Wood

Nestlé’s Yes! range of fruit-based and nut-based bars has announced the brand’s first TV campaign will air on October 7, and changes to make it more attractive to retailers.

The campaign is forecast to reach 55% of the brand’s target audience across October.

In order to make the range even more accessible to smaller retailers, both Yes! Tempting Dark Choc, Sea Salt & Almond and Delicious Dark Choc, Banana & Pecan singles will be available in 12-count outers from October 7. These smaller outers are ideal for smaller retailers as they require a lower cost outlay and are therefore beneficial to cash flow.

In addition, the brand has also recently revealed that a technical breakthrough in confectionery packaging will enable the ‘Yes!’ snack bar range to be wrapped in recyclable paper.

Stefano Agostini, CEO for Nestlé in the UK and Ireland, said: “Yes! represents exactly what more and more people are demanding from manufacturers like Nestlé now and for the future. Last year we introduced Yes! as an entirely new brand using wholesome ingredients and offering a healthier snacking option of tasty fruit and nut bars.

“Now we’ve turned our attention to the wrapper so that the packaging is sustainable and easy to recycle. It’s an important step as we work to make all of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.”

Nestlé is introducing three new flavours of Yes! bar to coincide with introduction of the new paper wrapper. Delicious Dark Choc, Banana & Pecan; Luscious Raspberry & Chia Seeds and Heavenly Pineapple & Coconut and will join existing favourites like Tempting Dark Choc, Sea Salt & Almond and Sumptuous Cranberry and Dark Chocolate. All Yes! bars have an RRP of £1.20.

