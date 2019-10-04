The Hundred teams reveal KP Snacks partners

John Wood

The Hundred cricket tournament has unveiled the kits for the eight teams in the 100-ball competition.

Each team will be partnered by a different KP Snacks brand in their role as official team partner.

KP Snacks marketing director Kevin McNair said: “We’re excited to be a part of revealing the designs of the official kits in the next stage of our long-term partnership with The Hundred, which aims to encourage families across the UK to be more active through cricket. There has always been a friendly rivalry between our brands and we’re looking forward to seeing who comes out on top next summer.”

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: “The Hundred’s partnership with KP Snacks will enable us to introduce cricket to more families. Our collaborative goal is to demonstrate the many benefits that playing cricket has and encourage balanced, healthy and active lifestyles. We are looking forward to working together to grow the competition over the next few years.”

The five-week will start in July 2020, featuring eight new city-based teams in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London (Lord’s and the Oval).

Full Team List:

· Birmingham Phoenix – featuring Butterkist;

· London Spirit – featuring Tyrrells;

· Manchester Originals – featuring McCoy’s;

· Northern Superchargers – featuring popchips;

· Oval Invincibles – featuring KP Nuts;

· Southern Brave – featuring Pom-Bear;

· Trent Rockets – featuring Skips; and

· Welsh Fire – featuring Hula Hoops.

