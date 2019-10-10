Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Coca-Cola signs EURO 2020 deal and also continues sustainable packaging drive

10 October, 2019

Coca-Cola has signed a deal to become the official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020. The agreement will give the company the opportunity to showcase several brands, including sparkling beverages, sports drinks, water, ready-to-drink coffee and fruit-based drinks, with low and sugar-free options.

Next summer's competition will have a particularly European feel, with the tournament hosted across 12 cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the UEFA EUROs. The tournament will kick off in Rome on 12 June 2020, and will come to its conclusion a month later, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Matches during the tournament will take place in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola European Partners is ending the use of plastic shrink-wrap across all multipacks of cans sold in Great Britain and is replacing it with cardboard, meaning more than 30 million packs will no longer be wrapped in plastic.

The new cardboard multipacks are being introduced on four-, six- and eight-packs of cans across all brands, including Coca-Cola (original taste and zero sugar), Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Dr Pepper and Lilt.

The packs will transition to cardboard over the next 18 months. Multipacks of 10 cans or more are already wrapped in cardboard. The plastic shrink-wrap currently used is recyclable. However, only 10% of local authorities collect this material, whereas 98% accept cardboard as part of household recycling.

In addition, Coca-Cola Great Britain has launched a new advertising campaign called Round in Circles to remind people that all of its bottles are 100% recyclable and can be made into new bottles.

In June, Coca-Cola announced that glacéau smartwater would be its first brand in GB to be sold in bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, removing 3,100 tonnes of virgin plastic from circulation.

01895 231 313www.ccep.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News