Coca-Cola signs EURO 2020 deal and also continues sustainable packaging drive

Coca-Cola has signed a deal to become the official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020. The agreement will give the company the opportunity to showcase several brands, including sparkling beverages, sports drinks, water, ready-to-drink coffee and fruit-based drinks, with low and sugar-free options.

Next summer's competition will have a particularly European feel, with the tournament hosted across 12 cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the UEFA EUROs. The tournament will kick off in Rome on 12 June 2020, and will come to its conclusion a month later, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Matches during the tournament will take place in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola European Partners is ending the use of plastic shrink-wrap across all multipacks of cans sold in Great Britain and is replacing it with cardboard, meaning more than 30 million packs will no longer be wrapped in plastic.

The new cardboard multipacks are being introduced on four-, six- and eight-packs of cans across all brands, including Coca-Cola (original taste and zero sugar), Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Dr Pepper and Lilt.

The packs will transition to cardboard over the next 18 months. Multipacks of 10 cans or more are already wrapped in cardboard. The plastic shrink-wrap currently used is recyclable. However, only 10% of local authorities collect this material, whereas 98% accept cardboard as part of household recycling.

In addition, Coca-Cola Great Britain has launched a new advertising campaign called Round in Circles to remind people that all of its bottles are 100% recyclable and can be made into new bottles.

In June, Coca-Cola announced that glacéau smartwater would be its first brand in GB to be sold in bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, removing 3,100 tonnes of virgin plastic from circulation.

