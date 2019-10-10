Cadbury gives Orange flavoured Twirl a whirl

A limited-edition Orange flavour Twirl is now available, bringing together the nation's favourite chocolate bar (IRI data) and one of the nation's most popular chocolate flavours (Nielsen data).

In 2018, flavours represented 24% of total adult singles confectionery sales and are growing 7% year-on-year with new limited-edition flavours delivering £16m in sales to the channel (One System, IRI and Nielsen data).

