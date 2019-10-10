Rockstar range boosted by XD POWER launch

Rockstar range boosted by XD POWER launch10 October, 2019
The new Rockstar XD POWER drink contains 200mg of caffeine per can, complemented by branched chain amino acids which help fuel protein synthesis and muscle recovery. Brand owner AG Barr expects the launch to broaden the appeal of the drink to the 61% of men in the UK aged 16-34 who use supplements. It is available in Blue Raz and Hardcore Apple flavours, which are zero sugar and free from artificial flavours and colours.
0330 390 5900www.agbarr.co.uk
