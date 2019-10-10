Old El Paso celebrates Mexico's Day of the Dead

Old El Paso celebrates Mexico's Day of the Dead10 October, 2019
Old El Paso is cashing in on the growing popularity of the Mexican Day of the Dead festival with the launch of limited-edition packaging. Products such as the enchilada kit feature Day of the Dead designs on the front, and each kit comes with a free skull mask so that families can create their own Day of the Dead celebrations at home. A new 30-second ad is now on TV running until November 10, supported by a social media campaign.
0800 591 223 www.oldelpaso.co.uk
