Ribena 'artistry' campaign returns to TV

Merril Boulton

Ribena is hitting screens once more as part of a high-impact £2.5m marketing burst to showcase its Blackcurrant Artistry campaign. The adverts, which initially appeared on TV for the first time in April this year, tell the story of the craft behind Ribena.

The TV clip features a blackcurrant farmer, Andrew Berry, who takes the same pride as an artist would in his work in creating the perfect blackcurrants that ultimately go into making Ribena.

The TV and digital adverts are part of a £10m investment across Ribena in 2019. The advertising is designed to emphasise the quality, authenticity and British heritage of the brand.

Charlotte Flook, head of Ribena at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “The adverts have a wonderful reception with our intended audience. Tracking of the first campaign burst confirmed the top message audiences remembered was that every bottle of Ribena contains real blackcurrants.

“An incredible 45% of those that saw the adverts said that they would now buy Ribena, and 20% of those that saw the adverts said that they would recommend the brand.

"The digital and TV ads both tested in the top 20% of ads for appeal and recognition. The TV campaign will see the ads featuring during episodes of Made In Chelsea (E4), Coronation Street and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions (ITV), Hollyoaks, First Dates Hotel (Channel 4) and The Only Way Is Essex (ITVBE).

“An astonishing 124 bottles of 500ml Ribena are sold in the UK every single minute. Our marketing campaign, coupled with retailers prominently stocking Ribena, will raise brand awareness and drive sales. We encourage retailers to stock up now to make the most of this profit opportunity,” adds Flook.

