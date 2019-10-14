Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Urban Eat's festive range revealed

Merril Boulton · 14 October, 2019

Urban Eat has unveiled its festive line-up, which includes traditional best sellers and new flavours to suit all tastes.

The company says the latest seasonal range follows strong sales in Christmas 2018, led by the introduction of the Vegan Feast Sandwich which became the second best-selling line (behind Turkey Feast). 

Available from 4th November, the Urban Eat Christmas range has a recommended retail price (rrp) ranging £2.89 - £3.49:

• Turkey Feast Sandwich; Turkey breast with sweetcure bacon, pork stuffing mayonnaise, cranberry sauce and salad leaves on malted bread.

• Vegan Feast Sandwich; Sweet potato falafel with beetroot, carrot and cranberry slaw, vegan cranberry mayonnaise, salad leaves and pumpkin seeds on malted bread.

• Turkey, Bacon and Stuffing Sandwich; Turkey breast with stuffing and bacon mayonnaise on white bread

• Brie and Caramelised Onion Wrap; Brie cheese with caramelised onion chutney, sour cream, onion mayonnaise, pumpkin seeds and salad leaves in a tortilla.

• Pigs Under Blanket Panini; Lincolnshire sausage with sage, onion & béchamel sauce, sweetcure bacon and cranberry sauce in a panini

Wayne Greensmith, head of Category Marketing at Adelie Foods, says: “As competition for a slice of festive food-to-go sales intensifies on the high street, every year we invest in developing a genuinely appealing range that has passed rigorous taste tests. Year on year it exceeds our expectations in market, and we are bringing back the traditional festive favourites that are sure to fly off the shelves.”

