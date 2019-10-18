Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Clover aims to spread the love with new campaign

John Wood · 18 October, 2019

Saputo Dairy UK has launched a new marketing campaign, Spread the Love, supporting its spread brand, Clover.

The digital campaign, centred on YouTube and online display advertising, features animated Clover buttery kisses.

Emilie Grundy, senior brand manager, explained: “Amid today’s conflicting advice on health, nutrition and good parenting, our Clover family audience is faced with daily worries about how to nurture a healthy and happy family.

“As the first major spread brand with no artificial ingredients and two-time winner of Product of the Year, we believe there’s no need to compromise – in choosing Clover you can keep your family healthy while still giving them the delicious buttery taste they love. And in so doing, show them that you care.”

