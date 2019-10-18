Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

KP Snacks invests further £1m in backing for McCoy’s Muchos

John Wood · 18 October, 2019

KP Snacks has announced a further £1m investment in advertising to drive sales of McCoy’s Muchos, which launched in January this year.

The campaign aims to drive awareness of McCoy’s Muchos through out-of-home advertising appearing on six-sheet advertising nationwide. There will also be in-store displays which encourage consumers to choose McCoy’s to ignite the fiesta at home in the run-up to Halloween and the Mexican Day of the Dead.

The above the line activity will run alongside a social media campaign in partnership with Twisted.

Claire Cooper, McCoy’s marketing manager at KP Snacks, commented: “McCoy’s Muchos has experienced phenomenal growth since we launched the product in January and is already worth £9.4m RSV.

“This second wave of advertising activity will drive further appetite for Muchos, with our partnership with Twisted attracting new consumers as well as keeping it front of mind with existing consumers to drive repeat purchase.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.12139.79127.55
East Midlands131.62139.76127.57
London131.82140.67128.38
North East131.03141.66126.72
North West131.3657.70141.67127.65
Northern Ireland129.55131.90125.63
Scotland132.15138.51127.55
South East132.5757.90140.14128.33
South West131.8867.90138.74127.41
Wales131.2464.90135.72126.82
West Midlands131.33140.68127.66
Yorkshire & Humber131.0784.90140.64127.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Certas Energy announces the 2019 SuperSta...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News