KP Snacks invests further £1m in backing for McCoy’s Muchos

John Wood

KP Snacks has announced a further £1m investment in advertising to drive sales of McCoy’s Muchos, which launched in January this year.

The campaign aims to drive awareness of McCoy’s Muchos through out-of-home advertising appearing on six-sheet advertising nationwide. There will also be in-store displays which encourage consumers to choose McCoy’s to ignite the fiesta at home in the run-up to Halloween and the Mexican Day of the Dead.

The above the line activity will run alongside a social media campaign in partnership with Twisted.

Claire Cooper, McCoy’s marketing manager at KP Snacks, commented: “McCoy’s Muchos has experienced phenomenal growth since we launched the product in January and is already worth £9.4m RSV.

“This second wave of advertising activity will drive further appetite for Muchos, with our partnership with Twisted attracting new consumers as well as keeping it front of mind with existing consumers to drive repeat purchase.”

