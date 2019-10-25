The Sun removes polybagging from its TV Mag

John Wood

This weekend The Sun TV Mag will remove its inner plastic polybagging across the UK and Irish editions, removing 350 tonnes of single-use plastic per year from the Saturday issue.

Meanwhile The Sun on Sunday is also phasing out single-use plastic by the end of December which will be replaced by compostable film when bagging is necessary for the title from January.

The move follows The Times and The Sunday Times removing all single-use plastic outer polybagging in June.

The Saturday and Sunday Times inner magazine polybagging will start to be replaced by paper-banding in early 2020, which when complete, will finalise News UK’s plastics pledge to remove all single-use plastic used to wrap its titles and inner magazines by mid 2020.

Retailers will be paid the existing insert rate.

News UK Retail Director, Neil Spencer said: “This latest plastics move means News UK is now well on the way to removing 800 tonnes of plastic from the supply chain by 2020. We know readers and retailers have responded very positively to these changes on The Times and The Sunday Times and we are glad that The Sun is also now able to phase out its plastic inner polybagging.”

