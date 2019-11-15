As good as if you had baked them yourself

As good as if you had baked them yourself15 November, 2019
Fatherson Bakery says its festive collection uses quality ingredients and a tried-and-tested Fatherson owned 'secret' recipe, ensuring every bite tastes as if you had made it yourself at home. Made in small batches, the Christmas range includes mince pies, festive cup cakes, a cupcake platter and an iced Christmas loaf.
01789 766779 www.fathersonbakery.com
