Gingerbread Carb Killa returns after huge sales

Gingerbread Carb Killa returns after huge sales15 November, 2019
Following the huge success of the Carb Killa Gingerbread protein bar last Christmas, when it sold out, Grenade has announced that it's back for this year, joining the existing Carb Killa range for a limited time only.
This sweet and lightly spiced festive bar contains lots of Christmas-inspired ingredients including ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, white chocolate drizzle and even cloves.
02477 170 100www.grenade.com
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|130.93
|67.90
|138.13
|126.75
|East Midlands
|130.73
|139.73
|126.64
|London
|130.73
|139.60
|127.04
|North East
|129.55
|62.90
|137.10
|125.31
|North West
|129.99
|63.90
|138.40
|126.48
|Northern Ireland
|128.05
|133.57
|124.33
|Scotland
|130.60
|59.30
|137.24
|126.23
|South East
|131.45
|66.90
|139.66
|127.42
|South West
|130.76
|74.90
|137.94
|126.68
|Wales
|129.84
|136.06
|125.42
|West Midlands
|130.40
|59.90
|137.63
|126.57
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.02
|139.47
|126.29