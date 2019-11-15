Gingerbread Carb Killa returns after huge sales

Following the huge success of the Carb Killa Gingerbread protein bar last Christmas, when it sold out, Grenade has announced that it's back for this year, joining the existing Carb Killa range for a limited time only.

This sweet and lightly spiced festive bar contains lots of Christmas-inspired ingredients including ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, white chocolate drizzle and even cloves.

