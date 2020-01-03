Urban Eat refreshes range with four new products

John Wood

Sandwich brand Urban Eat, is freshening up its range with four new products aiming to appeal to shoppers looking for a lighter lunch alternative in the new year.

The additions will be available from 6 January to the 25 April. They comprise two seasonal limited editions - Herby Chicken Sandwich and Beetroot & Tabbouleh Wrap – and two new vegan Roots offerings - the Hello Courgeous Sandwich and Wahey Tabbouleh Salad. All four contain less than 420kcals.

Wayne Greensmith, head of category marketing at Adelie Foods, commented: “It is imperative that outlets stock up on quality lighter and vegan options to keep up with shopper demand and expectation. Veganism is now a mainstay eating choice rather than a trend and in fact, vegans and vegetarians are set to make up a quarter of the UK population in the next five years, which is why we continue to innovate and grow our popular Roots range.

“With so much lunchtime competition on the high street, our latest launches can offer a point of difference and ultimately, ensure repeat purchase from a better food to go experience.”

