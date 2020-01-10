Walkers adds two flavours to its Wotsits line-up

John Wood

Walkers is adding two new flavours to its Wotsits line-up – Flamin’ Hot and Sizzling Steak.

The new additions will sit alongside the cheese flavour.

Fernando Kahane, Walkers marketing director at PepsiCo, commented: “Shoppers are expanding their repertoire within the savoury snacks category and actively seeking out flavours that pack a punch. Meat and spicy flavours, in particular, have experienced double-digit growth over the past year, so it’s no surprise that consumers have been asking for the return of Wotsits Flamin’ Hot and Wotsits Sizzling Steak.”

Both variants will be available in grab-bag, £1 RRP price-marked-pack, sharing and multipack formats to suit different occasions. “At a time of year when shoppers may be on a bit of a health kick, the new Wotsits flavours make for an attractive snack option,” Kahane added. “The multipack bag options available contain under 100 kcal, use no preservatives and, what’s more, the entire Wotsits line-up is suitable for vegetarians.”

Walkers will be supporting the launch with a multi-touchpoint marketing campaign, spanning in-store shopper marketing from February and TV and digital from March.

