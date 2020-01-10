Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Walkers adds two flavours to its Wotsits line-up

John Wood · 10 January, 2020

Walkers is adding two new flavours to its Wotsits line-up – Flamin’ Hot and Sizzling Steak.

The new additions will sit alongside the cheese flavour.

Fernando Kahane, Walkers marketing director at PepsiCo, commented: “Shoppers are expanding their repertoire within the savoury snacks category and actively seeking out flavours that pack a punch. Meat and spicy flavours, in particular, have experienced double-digit growth over the past year, so it’s no surprise that consumers have been asking for the return of Wotsits Flamin’ Hot and Wotsits Sizzling Steak.”

Both variants will be available in grab-bag, £1 RRP price-marked-pack, sharing and multipack formats to suit different occasions. “At a time of year when shoppers may be on a bit of a health kick, the new Wotsits flavours make for an attractive snack option,” Kahane added. “The multipack bag options available contain under 100 kcal, use no preservatives and, what’s more, the entire Wotsits line-up is suitable for vegetarians.”

Walkers will be supporting the launch with a multi-touchpoint marketing campaign, spanning in-store shopper marketing from February and TV and digital from March.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 6 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.5667.90139.75127.75
East Midlands131.9568.40140.71127.48
London132.56140.99128.11
North East130.62138.97125.59
North West131.1263.90138.49126.68
Northern Ireland128.87132.23124.51
Scotland131.8064.90135.84126.46
South East133.0969.90140.54128.33
South West131.9963.90137.25127.21
Wales131.09134.54126.25
West Midlands131.8864.40140.08127.58
Yorkshire & Humber131.24137.99126.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

London's first EV rapid charging hub open...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Volatility in oil market set to push up p...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government hikes National Living Wage by...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Government hikes National Living Wage by...

CCTV shows motorbike gang swarming onto f...

London's first EV rapid charging hub open...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Poll

See Results

Following a decisive election result, do you feel more certain about the future of your business?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News