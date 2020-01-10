Unilever introduces Ruby Chocolate variant to Magnum

John Wood

Magnum has released Magnum Ruby, an ice cream coated in what it describes as the fourth type of chocolate, Ruby.

Ruby chocolate was developed by Barry Callebaut and is claimed to be the fourth type of chocolate, after dark, milk and white chocolate.

Andre Burger, vice president ice cream and snacking, Unilever UK&I, commented: “Magnum Ruby opens up a whole new world of indulgence when it comes to ice cream. We’re the first brand in the world to pair Ruby chocolate with ice cream, offering UK&I pleasure seekers the chance to try an exclusive taste experience like never before.

“The indulgent velvety white chocolate ice cream is enriched with a luscious raspberry sauce swirl and coated in Magnum’s signature cracking Ruby couverture chocolate. Ruby chocolate is not bitter, milky or sweet but introduces the nation to a unique berry-like chocolate taste experience. It’s the ultimate luxury ice cream and chocolate combination, and with the season ahead of us, Magnum Ruby looks set to be the gem in our portfolio.”

The new range has eye-catching, ruby-coloured packaging, and will be supported with a £5.5m marketing campaign.

Magnum Ruby is available in three packs:

• Magnum Ruby 3 x 90ml RRP £3.69 (stick multipack);

• Magnum Ruby 6 x 55ml RRP £3.89 (mini stick multipack);

• Magnum Ruby 90ml RRP £2.00 (single stick).

