Quorn flaunts its environmental credentials in new campaign

John Wood

Meat-free brand Quorn is launching a new campaign to help consumers take a “Step in the Right Direction” when it comes to sustainable food choices, in the fight against climate change.

Spearheaded by a multi-million pound ‘Step in the Right Direction’ TV campaign, the brand is also introducing Carbon Trust certified footprint data for over 60% (by volume) of its top selling products to the Quorn website.

The aim is to help people understand the environmental impact of the foods they buy, and Quorn is calling on other food brands to do the same.

The move comes as more than half of all UK consumers (53%) are now reducing their meat consumption, and awareness about the environmental consequences of people’s dietary choices is at its highest ever level.

Farm to Shop carbon footprint data, certified by the Carbon Trust, will be available on the Quorn website and will be rolled out onto packaging throughout 2020.

Alex Glen, director at Quorn Foods said: “With over a quarter (26%) of global emissions coming from food, this is the decade that we need to enable people to focus on how food choices impact climate change.

“Quorn is a £200m brand attracting new shoppers to the meat free category, and our range of great tasting meat-free products is perfectly placed to help shoppers address this issue, delivering both health and sustainability benefits. We’re helping retailers meet the needs of the 64% of consumers who want to protect the planet for future generations, by reducing their carbon footprint.”

Hugh Jones, managing director, the Carbon Trust, said: “We are really excited to be working with Quorn to certify their product carbon footprint data and help improve communication to its customers. It’s really important that consumers have robust information to help inform their purchases and we’re pleased to be able to work with Quorn on this.”

Quorn’s ‘Step in the Right Direction’ campaign has launched on TV with the first of three adverts and will be supported with over £15m sustained investment in 2020.

