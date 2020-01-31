Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Rubicon revamps pack design to reinforce standout on shelf

John Wood · 31 January, 2020

Fruit juice brand Rubicon is rolling out new pack designs across the range with the aim of enhancing the brand’s on-shelf presence.

“The new pack design has performed really well in consumer research, with consumers viewing the new-look packs as vibrant, modern and eye-catching,” said Adrian Troy, marketing director at Barr Soft Drinks.

“The new pack design will increase Rubicon’s appeal and relevance to shoppers as well as bringing new consumers into the brand, thus driving retailer sales.”

Alongside the new pack design, a fruitier tasting recipe will be introduced on the Rubicon Still range, and the improved taste will be flashed on the front of packs to generate trial.

“In taste tests, 76% of drinkers preferred the new recipe and we will be communicating the new fruitier tasting Rubicon Stills range to shoppers with a marketing campaign in February including outdoor, consumer press and social media,” said Troy.

The new-look packaging will be rolled-out across the whole Rubicon brand during the first few months of 2020, and there will be new POS to highlight the new packs on shelf.

