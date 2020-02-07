Tuk In Food’s Curry-in-a-Naan expands distribution

John Wood

Tuk In Food’s Curry-in-a-Naan has already gained distribution in Tesco and Co-op petrol stations and has recently been launched into One Stop, Wilko and Nisa stores.

Curry-in-a-Naan is available in Chicken Tikka, Chicken Jalfrezi, Chicken Korma and Vegetable varieties.

Each classic recipe is made from wholesome, natural ingredients. All are low in sugar, provide a source of a number of vitamins and are a good source of protein.

hello@tukinfoods.com

www.tukinfoods.com

