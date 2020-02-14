Müller recruits two more GB athletes as brand ambassadors

John Wood

Müller has recruited 1500m British record holder and European and world medallist Laura Muir, and pole vault British record holder Holly Bradshaw, as brand ambassadors.

They join Müller’s existing squad of brand ambassadors, which includes Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Müller has also extended its partnership with British Athletics until the end of 2022.

The extended association, which began in 2016, will see Müller become title partner for 12 world-class events over the next three years.

An ongoing athletics-inspired multimedia campaign, Müller’s biggest ever, will continue and follows a Müller Corner on pack promotion, which has already resulted in 20 schools across the country receiving new sports equipment and a visit from one of their athletics heroes.

Michael Inpong, strategy and marketing director at Müller Yogurt & Desserts said: “We’re delighted to welcome Laura and Holly, and to continue our successful partnership with British Athletics. As the eighth most chosen brand in the UK, we have a great opportunity here to drive positive change.

“With the help of our brand ambassadors, this unique partnership allows us to inject further inspiration into the dairy category, invest in the grass roots of the sport and help people to live happier and healthier lifestyles.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: