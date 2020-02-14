Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Müller recruits two more GB athletes as brand ambassadors

John Wood · 14 February, 2020

Müller has recruited 1500m British record holder and European and world medallist Laura Muir, and pole vault British record holder Holly Bradshaw, as brand ambassadors.

They join Müller’s existing squad of brand ambassadors, which includes Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Müller has also extended its partnership with British Athletics until the end of 2022.

The extended association, which began in 2016, will see Müller become title partner for 12 world-class events over the next three years.

An ongoing athletics-inspired multimedia campaign, Müller’s biggest ever, will continue and follows a Müller Corner on pack promotion, which has already resulted in 20 schools across the country receiving new sports equipment and a visit from one of their athletics heroes.

Michael Inpong, strategy and marketing director at Müller Yogurt & Desserts said: “We’re delighted to welcome Laura and Holly, and to continue our successful partnership with British Athletics. As the eighth most chosen brand in the UK, we have a great opportunity here to drive positive change.

“With the help of our brand ambassadors, this unique partnership allows us to inject further inspiration into the dairy category, invest in the grass roots of the sport and help people to live happier and healthier lifestyles.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.87138.31125.86
East Midlands129.4868.90139.04125.87
London129.9967.90139.50126.40
North East127.6463.90137.79124.24
North West128.7161.90138.29125.24
Northern Ireland126.52131.30123.30
Scotland128.4466.90136.00124.66
South East130.6866.90139.77126.86
South West129.48136.50125.54
Wales128.25136.13124.47
West Midlands129.5665.90139.76125.95
Yorkshire & Humber128.82139.37125.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Certas Energy secures a tie-up with EPoS...

BP sets new ambition to be net zero compa...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News