New flavour added to Vimto Remix range

John Wood

Vimto has announced an addition to its Vimto Remix range – Orange, Strawberry and Lime flavour – which will be available from 1 March.

Becky Unwin, senior brand manager, Vimto, said: “In terms of flavour popularity, Orange is second only to Cola, so it made total sense to further strengthen our Remix range with a zesty new variant. However, staying true to our refreshingly different roots, it’s orange with a tasty twist.

“As the number two squash brand in the UK, we’ve also ensured that the new flavour is available in all formats, including dilute, to offer consumers that all-important choice. Launching just as the weather starts to warm up, we’re confident Vimto Remix Orange, Strawberry and Lime will be flying off the shelves this summer.”

The launch of Vimto Remix Orange, Strawberry and Lime will be supported by retailer and consumer promotions in the convenience channel.

