McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes introduces a pineapple variant

John Wood · 21 February, 2020

Snacking company pladis is giving its McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes a makeover with the launch of McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Pineapple.

The new product will comprise the same light sponge, coated in milk and dark chocolate, with a new, pineapple centre for a tropical twist.

“McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Pineapple will offer consumers a trendy twist on the much-loved classic,” said Emma Stowers, brand director for McVitie’s at pladis UK&I.

“McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes are already a store-cupboard staple for almost a third (31%) of UK households, with over one billion devoured each year. We want to encourage even more shoppers to get behind the brand, and we’re confident that the launch of McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Pineapple will help the brand appeal both to a new generation of consumers and existing Jaffa Cakes fans seeking something a little bit different.”

