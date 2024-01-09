The UK’s network of electric vehicle chargers grew at its fastest rate last year, according to a new survey.

There were 45% more chargers at the end of 2023 than a year earlier, according to chargepoint mapping service Zapmap. This compares with a 31% increase in 2022.

Zapmap says the network passed the 50,000 milestone in October, just eight months after reaching 40,000.

Of these, 10,500 are high-powered devices, a segment that has grown by more than half compared with the previous year.

And ultra-rapid chargers, capable of delivering roughly 100 miles of charge in 15 minutes, represented most of that increase, with installations reaching almost 4,870 at the end of December.

Zapmap adds that, in total, almost 1,400 chargers were becoming operational every month last year, against a monthly rate of 730 in 2022.

The figures come as the government prepares to implement its Zero Emissions Vehicle mandate, which is expected to spur sales of electric vehicles, and follows the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders reporting record registrations of pure-electric cars in 2023.

Zapmap says the findings show “encouraging developments” in the UK’s regional distribution of high-powered charging devices, with Greater London, the Southeast and the Southwest joining Scotland in having more than 1,000 rapid or ultra-rapid chargers. All parts of the UK “displayed good growth”, including Northern Ireland, where the base was low.

At the other end of the spectrum, low-powered chargers are also growing in number, with 72% more of these on-street devices than at the end of 2022, says Zapmap. However, it says the roll-out is “patchy and largely dependent on engagement at a local authority level”.

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and chief operating officer at Zapmap, welcomes the growth in higher powered chargers particularly, as this means more drivers will be confident about undertaking longer journeys.

“Whilst less than 3% of EV drivers would go back to petrol/diesel, we know that EV drivers want more chargers and a better charger experience,” she says. “We look forward to continued progress in both these areas as more and more drivers make the positive move to driving electric.”

1. Breakdown of chargers by power rating (UK)

Power rating Devices end December 2022 Devices end December 2023 YOY growth Slow (<7kW) 8,932 14,746 65% Fast (7kW-22kW) 21,427 28,663 34% Rapid (25kW - 99kW) 4,607 5,628 22% Ultra rapid (100kW+) 2,295 4,869 112% Total 37,261 53,906 45% Charging hubs (six or more rapid or ultra rapid devices) 108 264 145%

Source: Zapmap database, 31 December 2023.

2. Breakdown of high powered chargers by geographical area (UK)

Geographical Area Devices End December 2022 Devices end December 2023 YOY growth East Midlands 490 863 76.1% East of England 550 954 73.5% Greater London 812 1,075 32.4% North East 249 401 61.0% North West 569 991 74.2% Northern Ireland 24 92 283.3% Scotland 1,122 1,276 13.7% South East 916 1,453 58.6% South West 563 1,050 86.5% Wales 319 455 42.6% West Midlands 607 1,085 78.7% Yorkshire and the Humber 533 791 48.4%

Source: Zapmap database, 31 December 2023.

High-powered devices are classified as rapid (25-99kW), with the vast majority being 50kW+ and ultra-rapid (100+kW)

Geographical growth figures need to be taken in the context of different needs and history such as the previous charger installation policy, distinct differences in population size, EV ownership, and the prevalence of off-street parking.