The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ proposed approach to updating the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) to make the planning system work better for communities.

In its submission, ACS welcomed proposals to update the NPPF, calling on the government to strengthen its Town Centre First policy by ensuring consistency in the way that it is applied across all planning authorities in England. ACS has also welcomed proposals for the introduction of National Development Management Policies (NDMPs) as this would help standardise expectations across the country and would provide clarity for both applicants and local planning authorities.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “High streets and town centres are already under an immense amount of pressure as a result of online competitors, rising costs and changing consumer habits. It is important that these areas are provided with adequate support to ensure that they can flourish and in turn support the government’s wider objectives of creating jobs and opportunities in local communities.

“We welcome the government’s focus on the Town Centre First policy but there must be a uniform approach to how this policy is interpreted and applied across all local authorities to ensure consistency and avoid confusion.”