Spar wholesaler AF Blakemore & Son Ltd has added two state-of-the-art electric HGVs to its fleet.

The two new Volvo FM Electric trucks, supplied by Hartshorne Group, are equipped with innovative battery technology and regenerative braking, which is said to offer a clean and efficient solution for long-distance deliveries.

These two electric HGVs are just the first phase of AF Blakemore’s commitment to electric transportation. As part of the UK government’s Electric Freightway Programme, two additional electric HGVs are set to be delivered in March to service the wholesaler’s Bedford depot, further expanding the company’s zero-emission fleet.

Additionally, AF Blakemore is committed to further reducing its carbon footprint by partnering with Certas to utilise fridge trailers powered by HVO fuel.

Caoire Blakemore, AF Blakemore’s responsible business director, said: “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the EVrevolution in the convenience retail sector. The addition of these electric HGVs demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental impact. We believe this is just the beginning of our journey towards becoming a net zero carbon company by 2040 and we are excited to see the positive impact these vehicles will have on our operations and the environment.”

James Cowen, managing director at Hartshorne Group, added: “We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with AF Blakemore in their journey towards a more sustainable future. Our electric trucks, which have proven themselves to fit seamlessly into the operation during a rigorous trial, provide a powerful way to reduce environmental impacts without compromising on performance or reliability. This collaboration is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in the UK, and we are confident it will inspire other businesses to follow suit.”