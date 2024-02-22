An affordable EV looks set to hit the UK market soon. Dacia’s first all-electric model, Spring is widely credited for making electric mobility more accessible.

First launched in 2021, it was the third most sold electric car to retail customers in 2022 and 2023. In total, more than 140,000 Dacia Springs have been registered worldwide since its launch.

It is now coming to the UK with a right-hand drive model available for the first time as well as a new, more modern design for this market. Its price has not yet been revealed but according to Auto Express, prices will start at just over £17,000.

Dacia says the Spring is the perfect solution for people looking for simple, affordable and efficient zero-emission mobility. Data collected via the vehicle’s on-board connected systems shows that the average daily trip made by Spring drivers covers just 23 miles, at an average speed of only 23 mph. In 75% of cases, cars are recharged at home.

Spring’s energy efficiency and carbon footprint were praised in 2022, when it was awarded the maximum five-star rating from the independent European organisation Green NCAP.

The car has a 65hp electric motor delivering low energy consumption of just 14.6 kWh/62 miles (WLTP)

It is equipped as standard with a 7kW AC charger that can charge the battery from 20% to 100% on a domestic outlet in less than 11 hours, or in just four hours on a 7kW wall box. A 30kW DC charger enables fast charging from 20% to 80% in 45 minutes.

The latest models feature a bi-directional V2L (vehicle-to-load) charger which can be used as an energy source to power electrical devices. A specific adapter that plugs into the car’s charging connector, located under the grille, acts as a traditional 220V/16A socket.

Pre-ordering for the Dacia Spring will open on March 12, with prices announced the same day.