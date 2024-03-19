Allstar Chargepass fleet customers can now pay at Tesla Superchargers across the UK, accessing over 1,300 ultra-rapid chargers at more than 135 sites.

While every Tesla Supercharger is open to drivers of Tesla vehicles, those customers with non-Tesla cars can also take advantage of over 400 chargers on the network, with this number set to grow says the fuel payment card provider.

Customers will need to download the Tesla app, regardless of their vehicle model, and input their Allstar EV card to view all available chargepoints and to pay for charging.

All transactions across the Allstar charging network, at home charging and refuelling are then consolidated on one invoice.

The expansion to the Allstar charging network means that 99.6% of Allstar’s chargepoints are now rapid and ultra-rapid.

Allstar says that the Tesla Supercharger network is one of the largest fast charging networks in Europe, with charging speeds of up to 250kW, and the ability to charge batteries from 20% to 80% in 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle model.

The partnership follows Tesla joining Allstar’s sister company the Netherlands-based Travelcard EV charging network in late 2023.

Ashley Tate managing director Allstar Chargepass UK said that the addition of Tesla makes Allstar one of the largest EV charging networks dedicated to business in the UK.

“This partnership further strengthens Allstar’s mission to provide the simple, convenient ways to pay and manage EV charging costs, combining Tesla’s existing hassle-free charging experience, with Allstar’s multi-branded EV charging network,” he said.