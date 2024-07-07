Ampere, the EV and software company formed by Renault, has announced an ambitious battery plan which will integrate LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) technology alongside the NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) batteries currently used by Renault Group.

The integration of LFP and Cell-to-Pack technologies will enable Ampere to reduce the cost of batteries in its vehicles by around 20% from the beginning of 2026.

Ampere said this decision is an effective and cutting-edge response to market volatility and change in technologies.

Ampere works hand in hand with its suppliers, LG Energy Solution and CATL, to set up an integrated value chain on the Continent, to ensure the best competitiveness of LFP technology for its vehicles manufactured in Europe. These two partners will provide Ampere with LFP batteries that will equip several models of Renault and Alpine brands and will cover battery needs for this technology until 2030.

Cell-to-Pack technology removes the battery modules and integrates the cell directly into the case, allowing more cells in a given space. It is described as a cutting-edge innovation for pouch-type batteries. It improves the range of vehicles and also helps reduce battery costs.

Josep Maria Recasens, chief operating officer of Ampere, said: “In a fast-changing and competitive environment, our battery strategy is proof of the efficiency of Ampere’s open and horizontal approach with best-in-class partners, ensuring smart capital allocation, flexibility and rapid execution. This plan is in line with Ampere’s roadmap to reduce costs by 40% before the next generation of vehicles.”