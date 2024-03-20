Godwin Developments partners with Applegreen Electric to transform ’gateway’ site into a dedicated all-electric EV charging hub for Newcastle.

UK property developer Godwin Developments has submitted a planning application for an ultra-rapid EV charging scheme at a busy roadside location in Holystone, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The proposed development, created in partnership with Applegreen Electric, will feature 37 EV charging bays, as well as a coffee/café drive-thru store with internal and external seating as well as a small convenience provision. It will also include further car and cycle parking for customers in addition to attractive native landscaping throughout.

Situated adjacent to the A19 highway – the main eastern route in and out of Newcastle – the company says the site benefits from more than 62,000 daily vehicle movements, as well as a sizeable residential catchment area with very limited charging provision nearby.

Designed by Saunders Architects, the proposed building has been created to promote sustainability through its environmental features, biodiversity and energy generation. It will use natural materials, have a glazed frontage providing plenty of natural light, offer external and internal seating for customers with views over a plaza, as well as PV panels and a green roof.

When built and fully operational, the development aims to create 16 full- and part-time roles alongside additional training and upskilling.

Simon Handslip, managing director of commercial development at Godwin said: “We are delighted to be working with Applegreen Electric to transform this gateway site into a dedicated all-electric EV charging hub for Newcastle.

”Responding to North Tyneside’s ambitions to reduce travel-related emissions and support the transition to more sustainable modes of transportation, the scheme will deliver a brand-new EV charging destination for drivers and additional amenities for local residents.

”With Holystone and surrounding areas experiencing a particular shortfall of ultra-rapid charging, this new scheme will help to address the shortage by increasing the provision of charging facilities in north Newcastle.”

Godwin’s application was supported by planning experts Lambeth Smith Hampton.

Godwin Developments describes itself as an established property development business working with brands such as Lidl, McDonald’s, Burger King, Greggs, Loungers, Starbucks and Costa Coffee, as well as EV charging providers.