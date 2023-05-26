Fast-growing Top 50 Indie Ascona has applied for planning permission to redevelop its Luxmore West petrol filling station on the A180 at Immingham in Lincolnshire.

A planning statement supporting the application said the aim was to redevelop the existing petrol filling station (PFS) into a modern truck and vehicle stop facility with a retail shop, bakery, drive-through coffee facilities, EV charging options, truck washing and truck/vehicle refuelling facilities.

Currently the site comprises a five-pump filling station with a canopy above and a retail unit.

The proposal is to develop a larger retail unit with a food-to-go facility, improved petrol filling facilities for both retail and HGV customers with two new canopies.

In addition to improved parking it proposes six electric vehicle charging bays, a dedicated air/water vehicle bay, an HGV wash and drive-through coffee amenities. Additionally, a new area has been proposed for overnight HGV parking, with wash facilities available within the main building, consisting of WCs and showers.

The planning statement notes: “Central government has recognised a need to attract and retain new HGV drivers, thus making this proposal a key addition to national infrastructure and providing economic growth potential.”

The new PFS would have four dual-sided dispensers, providing eight filling positions. Two HGV filling positions with ad-blue are designated within the HGV filling area.

The report also notes that the site is over a principal aquifer with chalk geology. It states that protection measures are included as a result of an environmental risk assessment, and says the renewal of the ageing fuel infrastructure will help to reduce the risk to groundwater.