While the total number of supermarkets offering EV chargepoints rose by 59% last year, figures show Asda de-activated most of its chargers leaving the facilities at just 22 of its stores.

Asda’s contract with BP Pulse ended meaning its number of chargers dropped by 72% from 165 in 2022 to just 46 in 2023. ZapMap and RAC figures reveal this represents a drop of 81% from the 246 devices it had installed in 2021 and leaves it with facilities at just 22 stores, only 2% of its entire estate.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Our operating agreement with BP Pulse came to an end in October last year. These EV charging points remain on site with clear signage to indicate to customers that the equipment is currently not in use, whilst we consider our options.”