Mer is to provide six ultra-rapid EV charging bays at AY&Y Patel Group’s Roseville Road forecourt in Leeds.

The 15-year agreement will see Mer deliver a fully-funded, turnkey forecourt EV charging solution comprising three Alpitronic 400kW dynamic charge points for six EV charging bays. The company will supply, install, operate and maintain the charge points.

Yakub Patel, director at AY&Y Patel, said, “EV charging is the new reality for forecourt operators and to be one of the first independent forecourt operators who’ll offer ultra-rapid EV charging is exciting. In Mer, we have carefully chosen a charge point operator who understands our objectives and our commitment to sustainability. The charge points from Mer will prove an excellent option for EV drivers travelling in Leeds.”

Karl Anders, managing director at Mer UK said, “The business model for traditional forecourt operators is going to change dramatically in the near future. EV charging developments can take as long as 18 months to install as they involve specialist surveys to avoid hazards on forecourts.

“It is really rewarding to work with forward-thinking forecourt operators like AY&Y Patel who are taking positive steps to make sure they are ready for the transition to EVs. We are proud to support AY&Y Patel on their journey and look forward to working with them to develop their EV charging facilities at Roseville Road and other suitable sites.”

The three Alpitronic Hyperchargers each have a charging power of up to 400kW, which Anders says is more than sufficient for today’s EVs and will ensure that AY&Y Patel’s EV charge point installation is fit for the future. They feature dynamic charging and contactless payment as required by the government’s regulation for payment interoperability at public charge points.

Mer offers forecourt operators and other landowners a range of flexible financial options. For AY&Y Patel, Mer will remain responsible for the installation, full operation and maintenance of the EV charge points, alleviating AY&Y from potential risks from technical obsolescence or vandalism.

As part of the Mer public charging network, the new bays at AY&Y Patel’s Roseville Road site will benefit from Mer’s roaming partnership agreements with ZapMap and Allstar Fuel Cards.