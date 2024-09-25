Mexican food retailer Benito’s is diversifying out of its shopping centre and airport roots into the roadside services sector. It is set to open at Leeds Skelton Lake motorway service area (MSA) at J45 of the M1 in mid October.

This represents a first for the brand, which specialises in loaded burritos, soft tacos, and exotic drinks. But further concessions may start to appear on other petrol station sites in the future, says owner Elangeni Hospitality Group.

Mike Pearson chief executive of Elangeni Hospitality Group says: ”At present we have no firm plans to enter the market for independently owned petrol stations. That said, however, we have a number of active franchise discussions underway and have not discounted this as a possible route for growth if the right franchised opportunity presented itself.”

The new outlet, at one of the eight Extra MSAs, will replace a vacant unit previously occupied by Tortilla. It joins M&S Food, Greggs and a 24-hour McDonald’s, and follows sites at Oxford Westgate shopping centre and Luton Airport.