BMW’s concept car Neue Klasse models, scheduled for launch in 2025, will be equipped with technology for bidirectional charging meaning they will have the ability to both accept and supply electricity.

BMW says this will make it even easier for its customers to actively contribute to the energy transition. Functions such as Vehicle to Home, Vehicle to Grid and Vehicle to Load will be available to BMW customers for the first time.

Frank Weber, member of the board of management of BMW AG, responsible for development, explained: “We are constantly improving our range of charging products and services in order to maximise the benefit to the customer.

“Starting this summer, we will be offering cost-optimised charging together with our partner E.ON in a number of markets. And with the Neue Klasse we will be taking the next step: bidirectional charging. Vehicle to Home and Vehicle to Grid, all fully integrated into our comprehensive charging ecosystem – BMW Connected Home Charging. Using the vehicle, the My BMW App, the BMW backend – plus a BMW DC Wallbox Professional and their photovoltaic system, customers will be able to control the energy flow in such a way that home charging is possible off grid at times. And, of course, they will also be able to lower their charging costs by feeding the electricity stored in their BMW back into the power grid.”

BMW believes that by both accepting and supplying electricity, EVs can make a significant contribution to the share of electricity consumption coming from renewable sources.

The car giant says that using the storage capacities provided by high-voltage batteries would allow supply and demand of green electricity to be better coordinated. For example, EV storage systems could selectively absorb peak wind and solar energy generation and release the electricity again during periods of low generation (night, lulls) in supply. This, says BMW, makes it possible to reduce the start-up of fossil power plants and their emissions during such periods.