Transport Secretary Mark Harper has announced a new 30-point plan to support people’s freedom to use their cars and curb over-zealous enforcement measures.

He said drivers would benefit from smoother, easier journeys thanks to the government’s new plan for drivers, including £70 million to keep traffic flowing and measures to speed up the rollout of electric vehicle charging.

The plan includes measures that could help councils increase spending on fixing potholes and road repairs by more than £100 million over 10 years; fining roadworks which overrun; new technology to simplify parking payment and updating 20mph zone guidance for England to prevent inappropriate blanket use.

The government has also today committed to exploring measures to speed up the installation of chargepoints for electric vehicles and extending grants to schools to install chargepoints.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: ”We’re backing drivers and our new long-term plan will improve journeys for millions across the country, whether they’re commuting to work or college, parking up for a day trip, or charging their electric car.”

To help ease congestion, £70 million will be provided to councils this financial year in three different schemes to invest in improving traffic lights and signals, including AI tech to optimise traffic flow in city centres.

The plan aims to make journeys smoother and quicker with the digitisation of traffic regulation orders, which will pave the way for autonomous vehicles and make life easier for today’s motorists by ensuring satnavs have the most up-to-date information on the location of parking spaces, road closures and speed limits.

The measures are targeted at growing the economy by making driving easier for the 50 million car licence holders in the UK . It also aims to help people make the switch to electric vehicles.

The measures come on top of extending the temporary fuel duty cut for another year in March 2023 to save drivers a total of around £5 billion over the past 2 years.

The plans to support the transition to zero-emission include:

reviewing grid connections process for EV chargepoints, with the aim to accelerate it

consulting on measures to speed up the approvals process for installation of chargepoints

providing dedicated, targeted support for schools to install chargepoints, using existing grants

widening eligibility of EV chargepoint grants to include cross-pavement solutions to make EV ownership a more practical option for those without off-street parking

providing guidance on the use of safe cross-pavement solutions

consulting on the expansion of permitted development rights, making private chargepoint installation cheaper and easier

working with industry to myth-bust concerns about EVs.

The full plan for drivers aims to make journeys smoother includes: