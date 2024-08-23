It is not just snacks and drinks that BP expects its 300-plus company-owned forecourts to do well over the bank holiday, it is expecting to sell 78,000 bouquets of flowers to motorists on their way to visit family and friends.

And with mixed weather forecast, it has stocked up with eating alfresco essentials – from charcoal to condiments – as well as offering an M&S Pizza Dine-In deal of two pizzas and sides for £12.

With many of its sites operating 24 hours, it says if there is a sudden change in weather shoppers can quickly stock up for any revised plans.

Over the long weekend, the energy giant says it also expects to sell 1.6 million sandwiches, 750,000 pastries, and half a million cups of coffee from its Wild Bean Café range.

It also expects motorists to buy 1.6 million bags of sweets and chocolates over the bank holiday period.

BP says it has been bucking the longstanding image of petrol stations ”selling unloved, unwanted flowers”. Its summer range includes rose and lily bouquets and short-stem roses.

Jo Hayward, vice president of mobility & convenience retail in the UK at BP, says the business has covered all bank holiday bases: “While we all love getting away for the bank holiday, we also know that those long car journeys can take a toll on everyone’s sanity!, So, whether you’re stopping off to recharge your batteries with a caffeine kick, stocking up on pastries and treats for the car, or need the essentials for an impromptu BBQ, we’ve got something for everyone.”