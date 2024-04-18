BP is stepping up security for its forecourt staff with body cameras at high-risk sites, and the introduction of a retail crime intelligence platform across its 300 company-owned UK estate.

The energy giant expects to roll out the use of Reveal body cameras to around 150 of its UK company-owned stores by the end of this year. The decision follows a pilot at eight sites in 2023 where there was a high level of verbal abuse.

It found that the devices, currently being used at 70 of its UK sites, resulted in a decrease in verbal abuse incidents, and that they aided collaboration with the local police, producing positive results.

It said that there were several instances of customers apologising for their behaviour as a direct result of seeing their action on the front-facing screens of the body worn equipment. Staff also felt safer as a result of the technology.

At the same time Auror, the retail crime intelligence platform which BP says gives “swift incident reporting, offender identification and seamless police collaboration”, will be operational at its 300 UK sites in the coming months.

The announcement comes after BP’s Sonya Adams, VP mobility & convenience retail in the UK, told delegates at Forecourt Trader’s Summit in February that concerns over staff safety kept her awake at night.

BP believes that these latest initiatives will increase its capabilities to gather and share retail crime intelligence with local police and other retailers.

“Safety comes first at BP,” said Adams. “We are always looking at ways we can create a safer working environment for colleagues and a better retail experience for customers.

”We serve millions of customers every week with the vast majority of transactions being pleasant and positive. However, in line with the rest of the retail sector, we are seeing an increase in crime and abuse of our colleagues, and that’s unacceptable. We will continue to collaborate with others in the sector, and invest in technology like Auror and the Reveal body cameras, to help us combat these issues.”

Auror’s VP UK & Europe, Mark Gleeson, pointed out that while retail crime was wide-scale, just 10% of offenders caused over 60% of losses and violence. He added: “Auror is committed to working with BP across the UK to help connect crime and to stop the impact of criminal networks.”