The biggest public EV charging hub in the UK has been launched in the West Midlands by BP Pulse, The EV Network (EVN) and NEC Group.

The Gigahub was officially opened on Thursday 7th September by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

The Gigahub is capable of charging 180 EVs simultaneously, and includes 16 300KW DC chargers, of which two are designated accessible bays. These ultra-fast chargers are capable of charging 30 EVs simultaneously. The site also has a further 150 points for 7KW charging including additional designated accessible bays.

All visitors to the Gigahub will have access to a new Starbucks Coffee drive-thru, combining fast charging with convenience to deliver the services EV drivers want while they wait.

The new facility will help serve the seven million visitors attracted to the NEC Campus annually, along with a wide range of other road users that make up the area’s average yearly traffic count of 60 million. It is accessed via the main NEC Campus through road, less than 1 mile from junction 6 on the M42 and just 2.4 miles from junction 7A for the M6.

The EV Network (EVN) as investor for this multimillion-pound project, designed, developed, and constructed the Gigahub after signing a long-term contract with the NEC Group to bring EV charging infrastructure to the entire campus and working with BP Pulse on several projects launched throughout 2023.

Paul Thandi, chairman of NEC Group, said: “We are proud to contribute to the UK government’s electric vehicle infrastructure strategy. Working in collaboration with EVN and BP Pulse, the opening of our EV charging hub provides NEC Campus customers, commuters, and those working for local regional or national businesses, a reliable and convenient way to recharge and support a lower carbon travel future.”

Akira Kirton, vice president of BP Pulse UK, said: “The transition to electric vehicles is evolving at pace which is why BP Pulse is focused on accelerating the development of the UK’s EV infrastructure, delivering the right charging speeds, in the right locations and investing up to £1bn to do so.

“This new, nationally significant BP Pulse Gigahub at the heart of the UK’s road network, is another great example of our strategy in action.

“We plan to roll out hundreds of hubs this decade in places EV drivers needs them such as urban areas, on trunk roads and motorways and at destinations such as restaurants, retail parks and hotels.”

Reza Shaybani, CEO, and co-founder of the EV Network, said: “The launch of the UK’s largest Gigahub is a massive game changer for EVN and a huge step forward for UK electric vehicle fast charging. The EVN team responding to the public demand for more charging and we are responding with hundreds of millions of pounds of new investment and the very latest technology.

“EVN has already built dozens of sites across the UK, but the successful completion of this new project launches us onto a much more ambitious growth path, as the leading business in our sector with a range of exciting new partners.

“The NEC was a perfect location that is not only geographically key, but of national significance, to support the EV charging landscape. EVN secured 6.5MVA grid connection, to support the entire infrastructure. The strategic placement and impressive scale of this charging hub within the UK’s transport infrastructure offers reassuring support to drivers journeying between cities.

“Our long-term relationship with both the NEC Group and BP Pulse ensures this is not just an investment for the site’s visitors but a transformative step towards bolstering the entire EV charging infrastructure of the UK.

“At EVN we are excited to invest £100m in EV Infrastructure projects this year, and we aim to invest a further £300m equity by 2025.”

“Hunt said: “This is the biggest private investment in electric charging in the UK and is a huge vote of confidence in Britain’s role as a leader in green industries.

“The ground-breaking site will be a major transport hub for the future and marks a significant step in our rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.”