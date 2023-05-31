BP Pulse is upgrading one of the UK’s earliest networks of EV chargers in and around its home city of Milton Keynes.

Across 14 locations in central Milton Keynes, and outer areas such as Bletchley, Chepstow, New Bradwell and Wolverton, BP Pulse has already replaced around 25 legacy 7 kW on-street units that reached the end of their service life.

In addition to the replacement 7kW chargers BP Pulse is also working with the Milton Keynes Council to deliver a second phase of 7 kW and 50 kW installs. The phase is at planning stage and is scheduled to commence this year.

Akira Kirton, vice president, BP Pulse UK, said: “Milton Keynes is BP Pulse’s home in the UK, and as one of the very first places to have public charge points, a pioneer of EV charging. Replacing the legacy chargers with the latest BP Pulse technology will ensure local people and businesses continue to benefit from conveniently located, fast and reliable charging.”

Across the UK BP Pulse has pledged to increase its rapid and ultra-fast charging network fivefold by 2030, which includes hundreds of charging hubs, as part of a £1bn investment in EV charging infrastructure.

It claims that around 70% of the UK population already live within five miles of a BP Pulse rapid or ultra-fast charge point.