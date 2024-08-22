BP Pulse is asking members of the public for their opinion on its plans to build a £10m ‘flagship’ EV charging hub with an ancillary petrol filling offer and an M&S Simply Food store at the former Tollgate Hotel, a derelict site near Gravesend.

The site comprises the former Tollgate Hotel located north of the eastbound entry slip road to the A2, which has been vacant and derelict since 2006. Part of the hotel was demolished to enable the construction of the new sliproad to the A2.

BP Pulse wants to demolish the existing buildings and develop a service station that would provide a new flagship EV charging hub for residents of Gravesend and users of the A2. The scheme would include 24 ultra-fast EV charging bays with an ancillary petrol filling element. The proposal also includes an M&S Simply Food store and Wild Bean Café.

The site would generate jobs for 30 people across full-time, part-time and management roles.

The company says the scheme has been carefully designed taking into account the character of the surrounding area and the site’s Green Belt location and includes large areas of landscaping and biodiversity improvements to soften the visual appearance of the development and ensure it fits ‘harmoniously’ within the immediate context.

BP Pulse says work is underway to carry out detailed assessments of the site and proposed scheme. These assessments focus on the design and functionality of the proposal, taking into consideration the site’s relationship with the surrounding landscaping and Green Belt location. It is keen to hear the public’s thoughts on the proposal and says any comments received will be carefully considered as part of these assessments before the proposals are finalised.