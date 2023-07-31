A man who stole more than £100-worth of items from BP’s Cranfield SF Connect site in Wickford, Essex, on two separate occasions has been given a community order.

According to the Southend Echo, Stephen Brooks stole items worth £114 from the BP garage on April 3. He then stole food items, worth £135, from the same site on April 22.

Brooks admitted both offences and a community order was made. He was given an exclusion requirement lasting for six months banning him from entering the BP forecourt.

The court said he must also comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 15 days.

Brooks must also pay compensation of £219.85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.