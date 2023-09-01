Camelot is promising a ‘Super September’ for National Lottery retailers thanks to three special event Lotto and EuroMillions draws. These will be taking place across the month and are designed to help retailers increase sales and footfall, and boost their bottom lines.

Tomorrow (Saturday September 2) there is a £20m ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto draw, which Camelot says could result in as much as a 56% sales uplift.

Retailers will then be able to capitalise on millions more in prize money that will be up for grabs less than two weeks later, with a EuroMillions 10 UK Millionaires Guaranteed draw taking place on Friday September 15. Special pos for the draw can be sited from Monday September 4 and National Lottery retailers could benefit from as much as a 53% sales uplift for the draw.

Completing the ‘Super September’ will be an estimated £110m EuroMillions Super Jackpot draw on Friday September 28. Retailers could see up to a 70% sales uplift for the draw, and they can begin siting pos from Monday, September 18 to make the most of the final of three big sales opportunities for the month.

Camelot’s head of field sales, Karl Southworth, said: “As always, there are a number of things retailers can do to boost sales, including talking to customers about the big draws, suggesting they buy a Lucky Dip ticket with their groceries and making sure special pos is sited and ready to draw attention to the enormous prizes on offer.”