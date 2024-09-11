Charge Gully, the cross-pavement solution for at-home EV charging, is launching a large-scale trial across four Local Authorities in the UK.

Starting this month, over 60 Charge Gully units will be installed in public pavements throughout the country,following successful installations at selected properties since summer 2023.

Charge Gully provides a solution for the 40% of UK households who don’t have access to off-street parking. Its solution features a self-closing and lockable cable duct that allows the EV charging cable to safely cross the pavement.

This locking system addresses a critical issue: tampering with unattended cables. Each Charge Gully user is provided with a key to lock and unlock the channel, enhancing security and safety on public pavements.

Since its launch last year, Charge Gully has garnered significant attention, receiving two government grants and being accepted into two Innovate UK programmes.

The company is committed to making EV charging convenient, accessible and affordable for everyone.

Recent findings from the Zapmap Index survey highlight a stark contrast in charging costs, with drivers relying on public chargers spending over £1,000 more than those who can charge from home. This price disparity, attributed to public charging costing up to 10 times more than domestic tariffs, presents a barrier for those without driveways. Charge Gully’s solution aims to bridge this gap, making EV ownership more affordable.

In addition to its charging solution, Charge Gully has developed an accessibility tool prototype to assist people who cannot bend to the ground. The prototype has been tested in a workshop environment, and real-world trials will begin soon. With an estimated 2.7 million disabled drivers or passengers in the UK by 2035, this tool represents a crucial step towards inclusive EV charging.

Ian Mach, director of Charge Gully, states: “After over a year of research and development, we are thrilled to be the safest cable channel on the market being the only lockable solution.

“Our mission is to break down barriers to EV ownership and in doing so help Local Authorities meet net zero targets by reducing emissions.

“With the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund and the government’s £350 grant for on-street households installing cross-pavement parking solutions being live, now is a great time for Local Authorities to organise pilot schemes and test our solution.”